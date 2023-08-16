New Admission Rules for State Fair

For the upcoming State Fair of Texas, minors will only be allowed into the fairgrounds after 5 p.m. if they are accompanied by a guardian or chaperone. The new policy change Tuesday, requires that juveniles entering the fair who are 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is 21 or older. A chaperone may bring in no more than six minors at any time and the chaperone will be required to present a valid ID at the gate. For more information on the fair’s new policy and other State Fair-related questions, visit BigTex.com/KnowBeforeYouGo.