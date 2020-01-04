New Adult Programs Announced for Spring at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

(January 3,2020, Commerce, Texas) – Have you heard of Pickleball? A new year at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is a time for new programs. The new programs are designed to interest all ages from our oldest adults to our youngest babies. Pickleball will be offered to adults only and Mommy and Me will be offered to first time moms with babies under the age of 5 months. Then there will also be programs for ages in between.

To introduce Pickleball to adults in the area, the Children’s Museum will offer a Pickleball Tournament from January 27 – 31. To prepare newcomers for Pickleball, sessions to go over rules for playing will be held on January 15 and January 22 at 10:00 AM at the Children’s Museum. Pickleball courts will be set up in the back area of the Children’s Museum. Participants in the tournament will need to have a partner and be available to play between regular museum hours of 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The fee will be $25 per team. There will be no fee for practice times for teams to prepare for the tournament. Teams can get additional information and register by calling the Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055. A Pickleball League will begin on February 10 and end on March 20.

Mommy and Me begins on January 29 and ends on March 4. This program is for the very youngest and their moms. Mommy and Me is open to first-time moms with babies five months and younger. The class will include weekly speakers and “baby” strategies from other young moms. The purpose of the class is to provide an opportunity for young moms to meet other new moms and to hear suggestions for approaching being a first-time mom. For the six week program, the fee is $15. Moms can register by calling 903-886-6055.

Programs for other ages beginning in January include Healthy Kids from A to Z sponsored by Carevide for young pre-schoolers. The program will be led by Amy Strarks and begins January 15 with the letter “I”. The Weird Science program for fifth graders will be offered in February.

Classes will rotate through three activities including measuring liquid, temperature, and plasticity. All students will have hands-on experience using equipment needed for each activity.

One of the most popular events held each year at the Children’s Museum is the Daddy Daughter Dance. This year’s event will be on February 1and the theme will be “Frozen”. The event will include “Frozen” crafts, dancing, food, and photos (not included in the price). Playtime in the Children’s Museum will also be included. Tickets will be $35 until February 1, the day of the event. On February 1 the tickets will be $40.

All programs and special events will be held at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum which is now located at 100 Maple Street. “We are very excited about our new site and the new programs that can be offered there. We are looking forward to offering programs for a wider age group. With attendance for 2019 at 32,000 visitors, we hope to attract even more visitors in 2020,” said

Sharline Freeman, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum.

For additional information, contact:

Sharline Freeman, Executive Director

Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

NW Corner Culver and Highway 50

Commerce, Texas 75428

Telephone: (903) 886-6055 or (903) 456-4789

Email: director@netxcm.com