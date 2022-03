Bradford Johnson

Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program, as an Agriculture Agent covering Hopkins and Red River Counties, has hired Bradford Johnson. Mr. Johnson is a native of Northwest Ohio, where he was a ten-year 4-H member showing market lambs and market steers. Johnson has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska and was a livestock judging team member, earning National Champion Sheep Judge honors and placing in the top-20 nationally.