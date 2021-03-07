Texas A&M System Issues Guidance on COVID-19 Protocols

Over the past year, the Texas A&M System institutions have done a fantastic job responding to the pandemic and protecting our faculty, staff, and students’ health.

With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters.

Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state.

After the spring semester, we anticipate the System guidance lifted so that all rules, procedures, and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing, etc., will be determined locally at your institution, informed by your conditions, and reviewed by the System.

The System may provide additional guidance this semester or in the future, as conditions warrant.

John Sharp

Chancellor

The Texas A&M University System

New A&M-Texarkana Graduate Nursing Program to Hold

Series of Zoom Information Sessions for Prospective Students

TEXARKANA, Texas – The newest nursing program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, will hold a series of online information and Q&A sessions for students interested in enrolling. The new master’s degree program launches in the fall 2021 semester.

The new degree program is one of only a handful of PMHNP programs in the state. “It’s a program that is in high demand,” said TAMUT’s Director of Nursing, Dr. Heather McKnight. “Graduates can work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, private clinics, and state agencies.”

“This new program will help to fill a current healthcare void in our region,” said Julie Durand, PMHNP Program Coordinator. “We’re excited about developing nurses into providers of high-quality mental health and psychiatric care.”

Prospective students are encouraged to join TAMUT faculty to discuss the upcoming Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, eligibility requirements, the application process, and course maps. There are six scheduled Zoom sessions, and interested students may register for as many as desired. Advanced registration is required to participate in the PMHNP sessions. After registering, the nursing department will send the links to the requested Zoom meetings.

To preregister visit https://tamut.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqd-mhpj8oHNJagJGgT5Z2u6mczIjxh8uJ. The dates for the online information sessions are

• Mar 10, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• Mar 24, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• Apr 7, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• Apr 21, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• May 5, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• May 19, 2021 06:00 p.m.

For additional information about the new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program, visit the program website https://tamut.edu/Academics/Colleges-and-Departments/CASE/Graduate-Programs/PMHNPP/index.html or email program coordinator Julie Durand at Jdurand@tamut.edu.