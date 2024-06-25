New Ambulance Service For Rural Fannin County

KTEN-TV is reporting that after 22 years, the Bonham Fire Department will no longer provide ambulance service to Fannin County residents living outside the Bonham City Limits. Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham posted on Facebook that commissioners put the service out to bid and Allegiance Mobile Health was the lowest bidder at $780,000 a year. The City of Bonham’s offer was $1.8 million, according to Cunningham. Allegiance will have ambulances stationed at three locations around the county.