Three City of Sulphur Springs department heads have been re-designated as assistant city managers. They are Sulphur Springs Community Development Director Tory Niewiadomski, Finance Director Lesa Smith and Human Resources Director Gordon Frazier. City Secretary Gale Roberts and City Attorney Jim McLeroy have announced their pending retirements at the end of the year. City Manager Marc Maxwell says he intends to appoint Natalie Darrow to the secretary position and Nate Smith to be City Attorney.