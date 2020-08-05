New Athletic Director Named At North Hopkins ISD

North Hopkins ISD Superintendent Darin Jolly announced that Kelley Clark has been named the new Athletic Director of the district. Clark is replacing Jeff Bell who resigned to be closer to his family in Weatherford and will be coaching Basketball at the Graford ISD. Supt. Jolly said in his statement that “Coach Clark is a positive, focused, and diligent servant-leader who will passionately coach and make a difference as he continues the momentum of the boys basketball program and coordinate Athletics in North Hopkins,”