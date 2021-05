Dr. Cliff Croomes

The University of Texas has hired the first black director for the school’s Longhorn Marching Band. Dr. Cliff Croomes is a 2001 U-T graduate and is the assistant director of bands at LSU. He will start in Texas on June 1. He inherits an ongoing controversy: the decision to keep playing the “Eyes of Texas” came after some athletes and students demanded dropping it amid racial injustice protests.