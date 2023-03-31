Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

New Bonham Police Chief Named

Bonham Police Chief Andrew Hawkes

After reviewing 25 resumes, the City of Bonham has announced the appointment of Andrew Hawkes as the new Chief of Police. He replaces former chief Mike Bankston who recently retired after nearly 50 years in law enforcement. Chief Hawkes is the Sunnyvale Police Chief and served 15 years with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     