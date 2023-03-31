New Bonham Police Chief Named

After reviewing 25 resumes, the City of Bonham has announced the appointment of Andrew Hawkes as the new Chief of Police. He replaces former chief Mike Bankston who recently retired after nearly 50 years in law enforcement. Chief Hawkes is the Sunnyvale Police Chief and served 15 years with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
