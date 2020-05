New Cases of Coronavirus, Another Death in Lamar County Over the Weekend

The Paris-Lamar County Health District confirms 7 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend.. That brings to 96 the number of cases in Lamar County. The fifth death from COVID 19 was confirmed on Sunday. It was associated with the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home.

As of Sunday:

As of today, 5/10/2020 Lamar County has 96 confirmed case of COVID-19.

7 cases are travel related and 89 community spread.