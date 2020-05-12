" /> New Challenges Facing Restaurant Owners – EastTexasRadio.com
New Challenges Facing Restaurant Owners

3 hours ago

 

Restaurant owners in Texas are facing a new challenge as the coronvirus restrictions are lifted.

They’re allowed to re-open, but many restaurants are staying shut, because they can’t convince many of their employees to come back.
Anna Tauzin with the “Texas Restaurant Association” says it’s frustrating.

And even if they can get workers to return, she says restaurant suppliers, who deliver food and do laundry, are also facing the same worker shortages, which complicates the matter. so many, she says, are just staying closed.

