New Checkpoints For Immigration Stops

State Troopers are setting up highway checkpoints to prevent another deadly smuggling attempt like the one that ended with more than 53 people dead. It has the support of truckers. John Esparza is with the Texas Trucking Association. He says drivers are used to inspections, so it will not be an extra burden. These checkpoints will be very different from the enhanced checks on the border, which snarled traffic coming in from Mexico. They’ll be on highways used by smugglers. The governor’s office declined specifics.