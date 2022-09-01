Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
New Colored Fentanyl Pills Alarm Drug Agents

Rainbow Fentanyl

There is a new twist in this surge of Fentanyl, which is flooding in from Mexico. The deadly opioid is being crushed into counterfeit pills by the cartels and sold on the streets. As a result, the DEA is starting to see drugs that come in candy colors. Assistant Special Agent Corey Handy, with the DEA in Texas, says these pills are just as dangerous as the normal-looking ones. And it takes only a tiny dose of Fentanyl to kill.

https://www.borderreport.com/immigration/border-crime/dea-issues-warning-about-deadly-rainbow-fentanyl-pills-made-to-look-like-candy/

