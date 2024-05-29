New Commissioners For Hopkins County

There will be two new Commissioners in Hopkins County. Wesley Miller defeated incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Mickey Barker by receiving 68% of the vote. Travis Thompson defeated Bill Holden with 60% of the vote.
