New Commissioners For Hopkins County

Hopkins County Courthouse

There will be two new Commissioners in Hopkins County. Wesley Miller defeated incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Mickey Barker by receiving 68% of the vote. Travis Thompson defeated Bill Holden with 60% of the vote.

