New COVID Booster Shot Approved

The FDA has approved a new COVID booster shot by Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Peter Hotez with the Baylor College of Medicine says it would offer protection against the original COVID-19 strain and the Omicron BA-5 subvariant. He says the problem is getting people to roll up their sleeves. The MRNA vaccines don’t last that long, and until the technology improves, boosters are necessary. Hotez says only about a third of Americans got the first booster, and a third of that group received the second. Work on a vaccine covering all coronaviruses is underway, but Hotez says that shot is a couple of years out.