New COVID Cases Continue Falling In Texas, State Changes Death Reporting Method

The Texas Department of State Health Services added 675 deaths to the growing number of people who have died of COVID-19 after changing their reporting method Monday.

On Monday, the number of deaths jumped to 5,713, which the state said included 44 new departures and 631 others identified through death certificate data.

Of the 4,267 new cases reported on July 27, there were 58,907 viral tests reported on July 26. That made the positivity rate, the percentage of positive cases to viral tests conducted over seven days is 13.2%.

There are 9,781 Texans in the hospital with coronavirus as of July 27, 788 less than a week ago. They occupy 18% of hospital beds. The number of current hospitalizations and hospital bed counts is incomplete as of July 23.