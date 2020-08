Titus County reported 21 new COVID 19 cases TUesday.

Free COVID testing is being held every day this week from 9-4 at the Mt Pleasant Civic Center. On Monday there were 306 people tested and on Tuesday 143. The testing is available for all ages regardless if there are systems or not. Testing will be conducted by a cheek swab instead of the more invasive nasal swab. It takes less than 15 minutes from start to finish. Visit GoGetTested.com to register.