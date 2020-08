The pandemic has some people pulling out their hair. doctors say the virus itself is also leading to hair loss. Activist and actress Alyssa Milano says it happened to her after she tested positive. Dr. Fred Campbell at UT Health says we should have seen this coming. He says it’s caused when stress-related hormones change the normal hair growth cycle. And while it’s no fun, he says it’s not permanent. Coronavirus patients should see their hair grow back in a few months.