A new strain of COVID, which is surging through Africa, has public health leaders worried because it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant. Baylor infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says the United States needs to be watching this closely. And that includes COVID booster shots. The president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says changing the definition of what qualifies as fully vaccinated to have that third shot is “on the table.”