New COVID Travel Restrictions

 

The travel industry is bracing for more restrictions. The changes come as the number of omicron cases rise. That’s the latest covid variant, that’s popping up in the us. Texas A&M Epidemiologist Dr Rebecca Fischer says the bottom line is that travel restrictions work. Everyone entering the country, including returning Americans, must now get a Covid test within 24 hours before boarding flights. That includes those who have been vaccinated. And the airline mask mandate has been extended through mid-March.

