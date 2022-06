Health officials are ramping up vaccine efforts as COVID-19 cases are rising. Suppose you experience some rough symptoms due to a COVID diagnosis. In that case, neurologist Dr. Esther Malamed with the UT-Dell Medical School in Austin says she highly recommends talking to your doctor about an antiviral treatment called Paxlovid. Based on clinical trials, Dr. Melamed says people who take Paxlovid are 89 percent less likely to experience severe COVID symptoms or death.