You’ve heard of the Covid Delta Variant, and even the Lambda Variant that popped up in the Houston-area. Baylor Infectious Disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says we’re now seeing the “Mu” variant come to the country. Mu was officially called a “variant of interest” in this week’s World Health Organization report. They say the variant has the potential to evade immunity. That’s not good for Texas, where the number of hospitalizations are now past the peak we saw in January.