New Covid Variant In Texas

There’s now a Texas -based Covid variant. BV-1… for Brazos Valley, was discovered in a Texas A&M student. Dr. Ben Neuman, head of the Texas A&M Texarkana Biology Department says it’s a mutation from the variant that started in the UK. He explains they’ve worked out a star system. Each new variant gets a star for each change. The UK variant is a three- star variant. He says it combines genetic markers that are associated with rapid spread, severe disease and high resistance to antibodies. The students who got the virus had a mild infection. A second sample seems to show it may cause a longer than typical infection in younger people.