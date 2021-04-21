" /> New Covid Variant In Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

New Covid Variant In Texas

4 hours ago

There’s now a Texas -based Covid variant.  BV-1… for Brazos Valley, was discovered in a Texas A&M student. Dr. Ben Neuman, head of the Texas A&M Texarkana Biology Department says it’s a mutation from the variant that started in the UK. He explains they’ve worked out a star system. Each new variant gets a star for each change. The UK variant is a three- star variant. He says it combines genetic markers that are associated with rapid spread, severe disease and high resistance to antibodies. The students who got the virus had a mild infection. A second sample seems to show it may cause a longer than typical infection in younger people.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     