New CT Scanner Added

Sulphur Springs, TX – Healthcare and community members gathered on Thursday, October 12 to celebrate the unveiling of the new CT Scanner at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. The event marks the culmination of the two-year project which required a room to be specially lined and renovated to accommodate the new equipment.

The scanner was purchased by CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation.

The day was marked with comments from Foundation Chair Maleta Reynolds and CMF-SS Chief Nursing Officer Anitha Sanderson. A blessing of the equipment was provided by Fr. Justin Wylie, manager of pastoral care, which also involved Andy Navarro, vice president of mission integration at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, and Sister Rose Marikudi, member of the Sisters of the Mother of Mount Carmel.

During Reynold’s comments, she mentioned the benefit the community receives due to the Hopkins County Hospital District, CMF-SS, and the Foundation working together to provide the best local healthcare for citizens.

Sanderson shared the need for the new CT Scanner, which is the second one in use at CMF-SS. She said that it had been estimated prior to purchase that the new CT scanner would be used at least 7 times a day. Currently, it is averaging 9 times per day. And the need is expected to continue to increase.

To find out more about the Foundation or how to donate, contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, an IRS 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization, at 903-438-4799.

Photo 1: Anitha Sanderson (left) and Maleta Reynolds unveil the plaque outside the new CT scanner at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

Photo 2: Fr. Justin Wiley, CMF-SS manager of pastoral care, shares comments prior to blessing the new CT scanner.

Photo 3: Andy Navarro, vice president of mission integration at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, addresses the crowd gathered for the unveiling of the new CT scanner while Sister Rose Marikudi, member of the Sisters of the Mother of Mount Carmel, and Fr. Justin Wylie, CMF-SS manager of pastoral care, look on.

Photo 4: The newly unveiled plaque is located outside the recently completed CT scanner room.