New Custom Lockers For The Lions

Wenger Corp. and GearBoss make Lion Football Locker Room Recruit-Ready.

New custom lockers revealed to the football team at Texas A&M-Commerce

OWATONNA, Minn. and COMMERCE – Wenger Corporation announces the installation of new GearBoss customized lockers at Texas A&M University-Commerce in Commerce, Texas. Coaches revealed the new locker room to the team in the early spring, among surprising cheers, photos, and social media posts.

“You walk in this locker room, and no matter who you are, you say ‘Wow,’ because it’s so impressive,” says Head Football Coach David Bailiff. “I’ve done this for 35 years, and these advancements are amazing. The athletes want to hang out here because it’s comfortable, and they’re proud of it. That helps you grow as a team.”

Populous Architects and Vaughn Construction created and built the new structure specifically to house the locker room, showers, and equipment area. GearBoss Pass-Through Cubby lockers, storage carts, work surfaces, workstations, and shelves keep gear organized at all times.

The new GearBoss lockers have several custom elements, including:

Custom shoulder pad storage area

Helmet display area with accent LED lighting

Secure cubby storage area with a programmable lock, electrical outlet and integrated USB charging ports for devices

Garment bars and five hooks for clothing and uniforms

Padded, lift-up bench seat

Vented footlocker and ductwork connected to the HVAC system for ventilation

Laser-cut, powder-coated Lion logo, player name, and number on each locker

LED toe-kick lighting

The room also features open spaces for the coach to address the entire team at once, six big-screen TVs, chairs, sectionals, and a dry erase board. There is ample space for the student-athletes to study, hang out, and relax.

“The space for the student-athletes, and the quality of the locker, were the priority areas of this project,” said Tim McMurray, Director of Athletics. “While there are cost consideration measures in any facility enhancement, the player morale and recruiting elements were not going to be sacrificed.”

The A&M-Commerce Lions compete in the Division II Lone Star Conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. In 2019, the GearBoss brand became a sponsor of the Conference and designated as the LSC’s official locker provider. GearBoss athletic lockers and high-density storage products are part of Wenger Corporation’s full line of specialty equipment designed for athletic programs.

A deciding factor in choosing Wenger Corporation for the lockers came when A&M-Commerce staff took a trip to its Minnesota manufacturing headquarters and the University of Minnesota to see cabinets installed ten years prior and still looked new.

“It was a best in class experience,” noted A&M-Commerce senior associate director of athletics Conner Moreno. “The lockers at the University of Minnesota were durable and still looked great after years of daily use. “It made us feel much more comfortable knowing that we were going to have a great, high-quality product for an extended period.

“We saw their commitment to this facility and how important it was to get a quality product installed in a short timeframe,” says Gary Schlatholt, Athletic National Account Manager for Wenger Corporation. “We were thrilled to be a part of this impressive remodel.”

The new building and locker room replace an old, dated, and run-down version with insufficient space for the team to gather together. The new locker room is what Coach Bailiff calls “recruit-ready,” meaning that it’s clean, organized, and impressive to anyone who walks in.

“We selected the perfect locker. Our players love them. They’re big enough to store all of their equipment, they’re functional, and they’re durable,” Bailiff says. “These will stand the test of time.”

