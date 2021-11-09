New Data On COVID In Texas

New data from the Texas health department released Monday proves what health officials have been trying to tell vaccine-hesitant Texans for months: The COVID-19 vaccine dramatically prevents death and is the best tool to avoid transmitting the deadly virus. According to a report detailing the Texas Department of State Health Services’ findings, out of nearly 29,000 Texans who have died from COVID-related illnesses since mid-January, those fully vaccinated against the virus were 8%. And more than half of those deaths among vaccinated people were among Texans older than 75, the age group most vulnerable to the virus, the study shows.