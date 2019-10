Kilpatrick

More information has been released concerning the arrest of 62-year-old Cary Kilpatrick, who was arrested by Mt Pleasant Police on three counts of indecency with a child. Kilpatrick is accused of groping and inappropriately touching several children and an adult woman at Mt Pleasant’s Walmart. He was also wanted on a warrant for similar offenses in New Boston. Detectives say there may be additional victims and the investigation is continuing. Kilpatrick is being held on $154,000 bond.