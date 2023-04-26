New Details On Murder of 6-Year-Old Everman Boy

Everman police gave new information about the investigation into the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Police Chief Craig Spencer said they now believe Noel disappeared on the last week of October 2022, a week after Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, gave birth to two twins. On November 1, Rodriguez-Singh began the process of getting passports for family members, but not Noel. Investigators say Arshdeep Singh, the boy’s stepfather stole $10,000 from his employer. Rodriguez-Singh and Arshdeep Singh then flew to India with six other children and have not been seen since.