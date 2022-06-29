Gina Law Retires – New Director Named For Lake Country CASA

Amy Glenn and Family

They founded the Lake Country Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) 32 years ago, and the group has only had two executive directors. CASA’s current director Gina Law has served 21 years fiercely supporting and upholding children’s rights. Now, she is ready to pass the torch.

“I have looked for the perfect fit for 21 years–and she appeared,” Law noted. CASA will find its next crusader in Amy Glenn, a Sulphur Springs insurance specialist, mom, and CASA volunteer.

Law thinks it is no surprise that CASA found its next executive director within their ranks.

“I have always said that we have the best volunteers, staff, and board of directors in the state,” she said.

Both women boast sterling credentials in the field of child advocacy.

“Gina Law has been a steady, driving force within this organization for the last 21 years,” CASA board president Ryan McKenzie noted. “This entire community is deeply indebted to the care she and her volunteers and staff have given to many children and families.”

Thankfully, the care given to the vulnerable children in Hopkins, Franklin, and Rains Counties will not skip a beat with the addition of Glenn.

“Amy is the perfect successor to Gina,” McKenzie said. “She has served on the Board of Directors of Lake Country CASA and sees the value of the role of Volunteer Advocates for our CASA children and families in our communities.”

For Glenn and her family, CASA’s cause reaches close to home.

“Amy has personally experienced, first hand, the impact CASA can have on communities as she and her husband have fostered and adopted,” McKenzie noted.

“We are committed to ensuring the continuity and success of the organization and the excellent quality of advocacy for our children,” Law said.

Please join CASA in congratulating Law on her much-deserved retirement and wishing Glenn success in pursuing CASA’s prestigious mission.