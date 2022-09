There’s a new plan in the fight against drunk driving. The NTSB wants all new cars equipped with a device that prevents drunk driving. Alex Otte, who heads the Texas-based “Mothers Against Drunk Driving,” says this will save thousands of lives a year. She says the idea is to leverage technology. For example, sensors could detect swerving and speeding and how the driver is acting behind the wheel. And then automatically limit the speed of a vehicle. But that brings up privacy concerns.