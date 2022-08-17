New ERCOT Head Named

The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas announced on Tuesday the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities.
