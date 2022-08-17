cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

New ERCOT Head Named

Pablo Vegas

The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas  announced on Tuesday the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1.  He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     