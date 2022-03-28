New Freshwater Fising Regulations

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission adopted multiple changes to the freshwater fishing regulations for the upcoming 2022-2023 season last week. Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County implemented largemouth bass harvest regulations establishing a 16-inch maximum size limit and exceptions for temporary possession of 24-inch bass for weighing as potential ShareLunkers. In addition, red River Tributaries modify rules to prevent the transfer of invasive carp as bait, adding tributaries of the Red River in Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River, and Bowie counties to the list of designated waters forbidding the transport of live nongame fish.