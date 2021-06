At a special noon meeting Thursday, the Sulphur Springs ISD Board named Brandon Shaver to be the the new Wildcats Head Basketball Coach. Shaver had been Head Basketball Coach at Longview-PIne Tree for the past two years, and before that served as a coach at several schools in Louisiana. He’s a graduate of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He replaces Clark Cipolleta who resigned to take over the basketball program at Allen High School.