New Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Paris Junior College

Paris Junior College welcomes new head women’s basketball coach Brittany Christian. While she officially starts on June 1, she was introduced to a group of fans and fellow staff and coaches on Monday, May 17, 2021.

“Coach Christian is a great addition to the PJC athletic program,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We welcome her to Paris Junior College and look forward to the years ahead.”

Christian comes to PJC after serving as assistant women’s basketball coach at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Ind. Prior to that she was assistant coach for two seasons at Delaware State University, where she was part of a resurgence of their program which was among the top 75 recruiting class in the country.

“Thank you, Dr. Anglin and Coach Foy for the opportunity,” Christian said. “What I want to build here is a high character, high quality program. My bio shows I’ve been to many different levels of basketball and the thing that I really love about junior college basketball is this transition period. I really feel good about impacting young women to be able to move on to their next step in life and beyond. I’m excited to build a brand of basketball that you are going to love to see and to be highly competitive and be successful.”

Before Delaware State, Christian spent the 2017-2018 season as the head coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College, a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I school. She led the Mavericks to a 20-11 record and top-25 national rankings in multiple statistical categories.

Christian spent the 2016-2017 season as an assistant coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College. She was named the 2016-2017 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Junior College National Assistant Coach of the Year and a WBCA 30 Under 30 honoree after helping lead the team to its best season ever with a 28-2 overall record.

Her prized recruit at Northwest Kansas, Tran Brown, holds the school’s single-season points record and was among the nation’s top scorers. Christian also recruited the school’s career scoring and rebounding leader, Juliet James.

From 2013 to 2015, Christian was an assistant coach at Cheyney University. In 2012 and 2013 she was an assistant coach, then interim head coach, at Frostburg State University in Maryland.

She began her coaching career as an assistant at St. Paul’s College in Virginia and later served as a graduate assistant coach/assistant to the athletic director at Virginia State University.

The native of Baltimore, Md. graduated from Baltimore Polytech High School and played college basketball for four years at St. Paul’s College in Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2009. Christian earned her Master’s in Sports Management from Virginia State in 2012.

“She’s a person of high character, high integrity,” said PJC Athletic Director Bill Foy. “Everybody that I’ve talked to about her thinks she’s one of the rising stars in this profession. We are excited to have her on board as a member of the PJC family.”

