New High School Graduates Offered Free Class at PJC

Graduating high school seniors in the Paris Junior College service area may take a free Summer I or II class, starting June 5 or July 12. The College offers a scholarship covering tuition to a class in one of those terms to graduating high school students in Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Red River and part of Fannin (Fannindel and Honey Grove) counties.

“This is a great opportunity to get a free class to transfer to university or help you gain job skills,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “Many of these classes are from the Texas State Core Curriculum and transfer to Texas public universities.”

Graduating seniors should go to www.parisjc.edu/scholarships and fill out the online application, entering “Summer Scholarship.” Those planning to continue at PJC in the fall should enter “Summer and Fall Scholarship,” and one scholarship application will be used for both.

The College will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Once students are registered, more financial aid may be available. For more questions about the free tuition for a Summer I or II class, contact Registrar Amie Cato at acato@parisjc.edu.