New Info On Deadly Smuggling Attempt

The semi-truck used in this week’s deadly smuggling attempt breezed right through a border patrol checkpoint, despite having about one-hundred people crammed in the trailer. Congressman Henry Cuellar says that’s outrageous. Sources say the truck driver crossed through the checkpoint, which is about 30-miles north of the border, without inspection at a time when there was a shift change. Cuellar says the checkpoints are already understaffed. Agents had been pulled off the line to care for a surge of illegal immigrants.