New Kelsea Ballerini Album in the Works in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Cole Swindell tells Haute Living magazine that his life experiences are what he writes about. “My inspiration from writing comes from real life experiences. Anytime I can share things I’ve been through, whether it helps others have a good time or get through a tough time that’s what I’m here to do. Music has always been there for me and I hope I can repay that favor.”

Russell Dickerson tells Us Weekly what his life’s motto is. “You have to care less about what people think and be unapologetically yourself all the time. That’s what will gain you the respect of others more than trying to fit in.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells Music Week Magazine that she plans to release a new album in the Spring. “Next year, spring. We don’t have a date yet. The first 10 songs are the ones that are singles or that feel mainstream and good for radio. I want to get those all mixed and mastered and then be like, ‘OK, I want to do a weird song and a song that is going to crush live but will never be a radio single. I can play with the rest of it!”

Blake Shelton tells People magazine that it is weird filming ”The Voice” without Adam Levine. “It kinda helps with the weirdness of Adam not being here. To be honest it’s strange to not have him here. He’s never not been here, you know. And it’s just that guy that’s just over there constantly just makin’ you want to strangle him. And now he’s gone and it sucks, to be honest with you. But havin’ Gwen back, for me, makes it a lot more fun.”

Chris Janson tells CMT that “Good Vibes” is all about injecting positivity back into the world. “I am grateful. I do love my life and I do love the Lord and I do appreciate it when people do nice things for me and work hard with my name on it. I am truly grateful for that. “Good Vibes” was written from that place … sometimes when I sing it, it’s sort of subliminally reminding myself. They say when you’re giving someone an uplifting talk that you’re really talking to yourself, and I really think “Good Vibes” is talking to me, too. Every single day, you have the choice to say something really nice to somebody.”

Matt Stell tells Vox magazine that he has a huge range of musical influences. “There are so many people who I would like to say influenced me from old country music to newer stuff, to some indie rock and Americana that’s going on. I just go through stages where I might be really big into Waylon Jennings, and then I might be into John Mayer for a long time. Then I might get into some of the blues guys. It’s really hard to narrow it down to just one specific person.”

Gwen Stefani tells NBC that Blake Shelton is a good role model for her three sons. ”Life is full of surprises. I never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out but it works perfect. We’re just having so much fun and we feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives. He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Gwen Stefani tells Andy Cohen that she had no idea who Blake Shelton was before The Voice. “I didn’t even know he existed before the show,” Stefani, who is returning to the singing competition as a coach this season. I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet. It’s crazy. I mean, now it’s normal. I’ve accepted that he’s a true hillbilly and all those things I just love that we’re from different genres.”