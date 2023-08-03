New McCurtain County Human Services Center Opens to Better Serve Oklahoma families

Oklahoma Human Services will celebrate the grand opening of its new McCurtain County Human Services Center with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 8 at 906 SE Washington Street, Idabel. The customer-facing facility will officially open its doors the following day, Wed., Aug. 9, to serve Oklahoma families who need assistance with food benefits, child care subsidy, Child Support services and more.

Oklahoma Human Services has created a Real Estate Modernization strategy to trade its large and obsolete buildings, some with more than 30,000 square feet, in favor of smaller, more strategically-located and thoughtfully-designed locations. These modern buildings reflect the value of our workforce and the Oklahomans we serve, with local input in each space’s design and location.

Human Services Centers are built with first contact resolution in mind. This means we strive to determine eligibility, distribute benefits, and then administer agency programs efficiently and effectively within one appointment.

Along with a strengthened digital infrastructure to serve more customers online, the agency expects an improved customer experience at each new Human Services Center, all while meeting the agency’s business needs today and into the future.