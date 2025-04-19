Header Mowers Header 2024
New Measles Cases In Lamar County

As of Saturday,  4/19 the Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting 3 new measles cases in Lamar County. This brings the total to 14 total cases. There are no new exposure sites.

