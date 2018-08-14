New MPISD Administrators

MPISD Welcomes New Administrators



Pictured (l-r) Tommy Ray, Nathan Rider, Shonda Rutledge, Jason Adams, Echo Johnson and Audra Walker

Mount Pleasant ISD welcomed six new administrators to their staff for the 2018-2019 school year.

Nathan Rider is the new Principal at P.E. Wallace Middle School. Rider has been a Wallace Assistant Principal (AP) from 2015-2018 and was an AP at Mount Pleasant High School from 2014-2015. He has been a coach and has taught Outdoor Education, PE, Biology, and Integrated Physics & Chemistry. He and his wife, Lisa, have four sons: Gavin, a sophomore at MPHS, Eli, an eighth-grader at Mount Pleasant Junior High, Cooper, a fourth grader at Annie Sims and Hudson, a first grader at Annie Sims.

Tommy Ray will join the Wallace staff as an Assistant Principal. Ray has taught English Language Arts & Reading and Special Ed for eleven years in both Dekalb and Texarkana ISDs. He and his wife, Tabitha, have a sixteen-year-old daughter, Marilyn. Also joining the Wallace staff as an Assistant Principal is Shonda Rutledge. Rutledge has been an educator for twenty years teaching in Terrell and Cooper ISDs. Most recently she was an Instructional Coach for Winfield ISD. She and her husband Charles have three children: Katelyn, Mattie, and Tyler.

At Mount Pleasant Junior High School, Audra Walker will join the administrative team as an Assistant Principal. Walker has been a science teacher for fifteen years, the last three spent at MPJH. She has a fourteen-year-old daughter, Meli, and a twelve-year-old son, Michael, and is married to Michael Walker.

Mount Pleasant High School has added two new faces to their administrative team. Jason Adams, an MPHS graduate, joins the MPHS staff as an Assistant Principal. He has spent the last seven years teaching math in both Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant ISDs. He and his wife Amy, an English teacher at MPHS, have three daughters: Jamie, a 2017 MPHS graduate, and Megan and Madison who will be MPHS sophomores this fall. Also joining the Administrative team is Echo Johnson. Johnson has been an educator for fourteen years, coaching and teaching English, PE, and Special Education classes. She and her husband Kelly Don have been married for ten years.