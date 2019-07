Mt Pleasant’s new Animal Shelter is now open and fully operational. The new facility is 8200 square feet, about triple the size of the old one and costs about $2 million. It can hold over 100 dogs and cats and will hopefully boost the number of adoptions. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

