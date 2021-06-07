Jamie Allen Takes Lead Of NL Panthers Basketball

Coach Jamie Allen will lead the North Lamar Panthers basketball team in the fall.

Allen is no stranger to North Lamar. Of the 12 years Coach Allen has taught and coached, ten have been at North Lamar. He led the boys and girls golf teams and served as an assistant coach to both football and basketball through the years.

“I’m very excited for this new chapter of North Lamar Basketball,” said Allen. “I have a lot of passion for coaching the game of basketball and for North Lamar. Taking over a program that I’ve played and coached in for the last ten years is something that I take great pride in. I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities as well as working with a great group of kids that I’ve been with since they came to high school.”

Allen and his wife, Whitney, have three children: four-year-old Kyler, two-year-old Ellisyn, and Beckett who is four months old.