New OK Task Force To Investigate Marijuana Grow Farms

A new organized crime task force to address illegal marijuana grow operations has been established by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. The task force will work closely with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and other state agencies to investigate all crimes related to illegal marijuana grow operations, including human trafficking and distribution of deadly drugs like fentanyl. About 3,000 Oklahoma farms  are under investigation for fraud, straw ownership, and trafficking marijuana for the black market.

