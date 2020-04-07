New Orleans Father And Son Invent ‘Social Distancing Circle’

A New Orleans father and son duo created a viral video showing off their coronavirus-inspired invention: a “Social Distancing Circle” to keep others at bay. TikTok user IMPATMAN said he and his dad, who goes by UNCLEBUBBLEGUM on the video-sharing site, decided to create the circle as a means of highlighting the importance of social distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19. “It’s a 6-foot social distance circle,” the son said, with his father clarifying that has a 12-foot diameter. “[It’s] comprised of a lot of pipes and a tarp. We stood in the middle and around it was everybody on the outside, basically.” The pair said they took their invention to Lafreniere Park, where confused onlookers asked if they were attempting to fly a giant kite or erect an unusual trampoline.

See the video here.