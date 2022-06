The City of Paris Sanitation Department’s trash pick-up schedule will change to 1 day a week beginning Monday. The change was initiated because of the increased worker shortage caused by declining morale. City Manager Grayson Path said of the 59 hires made last year, 56 have resigned. The new service will be two routes per day Monday through Thursday with bulk pickup by appointment only on Fridays. Each household is still allowed 12 trash bags per week.