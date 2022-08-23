Young Title Company Header
New Pay Incentives for MAU at Kimberly-Clark in Paris, TX

MAU Workforce Solutions announces multiple new pay incentives for forklift operators, machine operators and packers. MAU associates at Kimberly-Clark will enjoy excellent pay rates and a $2 per hour production incentive bonus.

MAU associates with perfect attendance also will be eligible for a monthly cash prize drawing of $1,000 (one name will be selected each month). MAU also has increased its referral bonus to $300 per hired
referral. There is no limit to the number of referrals an MAU at Kimberly-Clark associate can make. Associates will receive paid vacation (hours are earned over time).

Pay starts at $14.25 per hour for forklift operators and machine operators. Pay starts at $12 per hour for packers. Along with the new pay incentives, all MAU at Kimberly-Clark associates get excellent benefits,
including health, 401k, opportunities for advancement and more.

