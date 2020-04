The Paris Police Department will be testing a new voice over ‘IP’ phone system around 1 PM Thursday. If the test is successful, they will move to that new system immediately. There are no changes for the contact numbers in the police department. The new Paris Animal Shelter contact number is 903-737-4199. This new VoIP system will not affect the 9-1-1 system for Paris and Lamar County. The new phone system will cost $120,000.