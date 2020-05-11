New Poll Results On Protesting Re-Opening

A majority of Americans disapprove of protests against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread the coronavirus.That’s according to a new poll that also finds the still-expansive support for such limits has dipped. The new survey from the University of Chicago Divinity School and the Associated Press has found that 55% of Americans say they disapprove of the protests, while 31% approve. The poll also found that 71% of Americans favor requiring people to stay in their homes except for essential errands. That number is down slightly from 80% two weeks earlier. 67% of Americans now say they favor requiring bars and restaurants to remain closed.