New Poll On Vaccinations

If a recent poll is any indication, Texas has a long way to go before it reaches herd immunity. A new survey by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler indicates about one in four Texans say they either won’t get vaccinated or are unlikely to get it. Eighteen percent say they will not take the shot and another six percent says it’s doubtful. Nine percent of those surveyed say they probably will get around to getting vaccinated. Seven percent say they definitely will. Johns Hopkins Medical Center says 70 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Right now, Texas is at about 60%.