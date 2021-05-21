New Ranger At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper Lake State Park -Doctors Creek Hires New Park Ranger

Cooper, TX— “It’s the Park Rangers that make our Texas State Parks the very best,” says Cooper Lake State Park Complex Superintendent Steve Killian. “Hiring qualified employees is probably the most difficult, most important, and yet most rewarding job that I undertake. We have a fantastic team of park rangers at Cooper Lake State Park, serving over 112,000 visitors annually, and that number continues to multiply.”

Cooper Lake State Park: Doctors Creek has just filled a maintenance park ranger position after a long and competitive process. We selected Marissa Powers as our newest ranger! Marissa and her family live in Klondike, TX. She moved from Oklahoma to Greenville, Texas, eight years ago after accepting a Texas A&M Forest Service job as a wildland firefighter. She was married to her Doug husband in 2018 and moved to Klondike, where they started a family soon afterward. They welcomed their son Hunter to the world in 2019 and have enjoyed raising him in Delta County country ever since. “I love this community and look forward to many years serving Cooper Lake State Park,” said Ranger Powers.

Enjoy our park that Ranger Powers and the rest of the staff prepared for you and your family and friends. Are you ready to go camping? Relaxing around a campfire at the park in the evening is unbeatable! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect your soul to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal than Cooper Lake State Park!

Are you ready to come out to the park for the day? Why not fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctors Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. People catch crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish at both park units. May and June are great times to fish at Cooper Lake!

Fishing licenses are not required if you fish from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park.

Other trendy activities are hiking our trails, playing on our playground, swimming, and so much more! Texas State Parks are the best places to relax, recreate, and recharge your soul!

Cooper Lake State Park is very economical, with entrance fees of $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Senior Pass. You have Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle (15 persons) with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is suitable for over 12 months. For more information, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).